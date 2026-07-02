Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $13.24 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,286 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $31,898,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $27,952,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Stryker by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,610 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $313.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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