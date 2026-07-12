Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,068 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $79,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7%

Amazon.com stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.34. The company had a trading volume of 31,617,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,414,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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