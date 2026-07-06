Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 9,224 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,131 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 9,224 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up about 1.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $39,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $137.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $567.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average of $144.79. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.70.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

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About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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