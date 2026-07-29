Stoic Point Capital Management LLC Buys 607,240 Shares of LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR $LUXE

Stoic Point Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE - Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640,509 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 607,240 shares during the period. LuxExperience B.V. comprises approximately 12.8% of Stoic Point Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of LuxExperience B.V. worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get LuxExperience B.V. alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUXE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LuxExperience B.V. in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in LuxExperience B.V. in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company's stock.

LuxExperience B.V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUXE opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $725.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LUXE shares. Weiss Ratings cut LuxExperience B.V. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered LuxExperience B.V. from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on LuxExperience B.V. from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LuxExperience B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LuxExperience B.V. has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LUXE

About LuxExperience B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LuxExperience B.V., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LuxExperience B.V. wasn't on the list.

While LuxExperience B.V. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here