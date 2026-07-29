Stoic Point Capital Management LLC Makes New $867,000 Investment in Zevia PBC $ZVIA

Stoic Point Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 741,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Zevia PBC comprises approximately 0.8% of Stoic Point Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Zevia PBC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 2,845.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,817 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 52.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 66.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,407 shares of the company's stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 372,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 2,460.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,518 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.42.

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Insider Transactions at Zevia PBC

In other news, major shareholder De Depot Et Placement D. Caisse sold 2,150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $4,085,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,400,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,660,813.20. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zevia PBC Price Performance

Zevia PBC stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $122.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.00. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a Public Benefit Corporation that produces zero-calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Founded in 2007, the company went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in March 2021. Zevia's mission centers on offering healthier drink alternatives by using stevia leaf extract and other plant-based ingredients rather than sugar or artificial sweeteners.

The company's product portfolio spans multiple categories, including carbonated sodas, sparkling water, energy drinks, mixers and flavored teas.

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