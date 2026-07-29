Stoic Point Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Omada Health, Inc. $OMDA

Stoic Point Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000. Omada Health accounts for about 1.8% of Stoic Point Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Omada Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMDA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omada Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omada Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Omada Health during the second quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omada Health in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omada Health

In other Omada Health news, CEO Sean P. Duffy sold 25,886 shares of Omada Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $587,094.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 411,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,341,007.48. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven L. Cook sold 12,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $284,861.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 187,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,655.81. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,462 shares of company stock worth $3,927,425. Insiders own 6.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMDA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Omada Health in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Omada Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omada Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omada Health in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Omada Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omada Health

Omada Health Price Performance

OMDA opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Omada Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Omada Health had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omada Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Omada Health Profile

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company's platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA - Free Report).

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