Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,842 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 87,024 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $12,710,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $152.82 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is $189.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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