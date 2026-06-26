Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 40,447 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3,337.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,659 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Freedom Capital cut Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $213.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $204.90 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $199.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.69. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The stock has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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