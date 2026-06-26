Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,422 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 11,825 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.4% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 55.3% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $702.63.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $499.08 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $487.68 and a 1-year high of $774.00. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.12. The company's fifty day moving average price is $559.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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