Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,722 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,671 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $316.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.29 and a 200 day moving average of $339.98. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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