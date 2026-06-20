Stone Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 5,868 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Stone Wealth Partners bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,868 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Stone Wealth Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $142,767,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $325.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $272.11 and a twelve month high of $338.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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