Stone Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 6,042 Corning Incorporated $GLW

Stone Wealth Partners bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,435,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Corning by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,540 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Corning by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,011,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $329,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,125 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Corning by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,562,644 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $399,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $195.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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