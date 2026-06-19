Stone Wealth Partners Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Stone Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,861 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,707 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 889 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $500.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $450.46.

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Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 2,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.24, for a total transaction of $1,376,694.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 85,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,366,060.96. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $235,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 116,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,640,420.80. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 29,322 shares of company stock worth $12,768,550 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $746.23 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $478.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 2.13. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $799.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.Western Digital's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.58%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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