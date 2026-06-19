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Stone Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stone Wealth Partners initiated a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter, buying 3,521 shares valued at about $604,000.
  • Institutional interest in the semiconductor equipment maker remains very strong, with investors owning 84.61% of the stock and several large firms significantly increasing their stakes.
  • Lam Research posted solid quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, while analysts have turned more bullish and raised price targets amid expectations for stronger wafer fab equipment demand and AI-related growth.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lam Research.

Stone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,521 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lam Research by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,730,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,073 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $890,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $389.04 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $298.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.53. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $401.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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