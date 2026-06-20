Stone Wealth Partners Takes $1.41 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Stone Wealth Partners purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,569 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Stone Wealth Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch Investment Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 94,181 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.38. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

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