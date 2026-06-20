Stone Wealth Partners Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Stone Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,889 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities reduced their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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