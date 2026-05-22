Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,803 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,885,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,800 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $679,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,958 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,516,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $303.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $256.00 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $812.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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