Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,984 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4%

ABT opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The company's 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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