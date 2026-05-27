Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,186 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,345,000 after acquiring an additional 84,553 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 431,349 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $105,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,639 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $372.65.

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Alphabet Stock Up 1.4%

GOOG stock opened at $384.84 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $338.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.49. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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