Storen Legacy Partners LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Storen Legacy Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRSH shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $203.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MRSH opened at $161.96 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $156.60 and a one year high of $220.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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