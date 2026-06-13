Storgate LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Storgate LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,899 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.2% of Storgate LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,163,000. SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,443,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,264,367 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $688,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,727 shares during the period. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE TSM opened at $423.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $206.20 and a 52 week high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSM

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here