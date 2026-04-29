Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,593 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,842 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 450.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CocaCola by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $5,833,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,916.84. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

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CocaCola Stock Up 3.7%

CocaCola stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $336.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.44. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 69.74%.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and guidance lift — KO reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.81 expected and revenue of ~$12.47B, and it raised FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–3.270, signaling confidence in demand and margin leverage. Business Wire

Q1 results beat and guidance lift — KO reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.81 expected and revenue of ~$12.47B, and it raised FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–3.270, signaling confidence in demand and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Product mix and concentrate sales supporting profit — Strong volumes for Zero Sugar and growth in concentrate sales helped revenue and margins, a key driver cited by coverage lifting the stock. Blockonomi

Product mix and concentrate sales supporting profit — Strong volumes for Zero Sugar and growth in concentrate sales helped revenue and margins, a key driver cited by coverage lifting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market reaction — Several outlets note upgrades/positive takes (e.g., Bank of America reaffirming KO as a top pick) and heavy call‑option buying, amplifying upside into midday trading. Benzinga

Analyst and market reaction — Several outlets note upgrades/positive takes (e.g., Bank of America reaffirming KO as a top pick) and heavy call‑option buying, amplifying upside into midday trading. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call context — Management noted the quarter included ~6 extra days and timing differences in concentrate shipments; excluding those effects, organic growth is said to be “on track” with guidance. That nuance tempers how much of the beat reflects sustainable momentum. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call context — Management noted the quarter included ~6 extra days and timing differences in concentrate shipments; excluding those effects, organic growth is said to be “on track” with guidance. That nuance tempers how much of the beat reflects sustainable momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy/consumer focus — New CEO Henrique Braun is adjusting pack sizing and affordability initiatives (skinny sodas, mini cans) to respond to consumer trends; positive long‑term but execution and timing matter. WSJ

Strategy/consumer focus — New CEO Henrique Braun is adjusting pack sizing and affordability initiatives (skinny sodas, mini cans) to respond to consumer trends; positive long‑term but execution and timing matter. Negative Sentiment: Calendar effect and regional margin pressure — Analysis flags a ~6.5% extra‑day tailwind boosting reported growth and highlights Asia Pacific margin softness; some analysts warn valuation (roughly ~23x forward) may not justify the upside if organic momentum cools. Seeking Alpha

Calendar effect and regional margin pressure — Analysis flags a ~6.5% extra‑day tailwind boosting reported growth and highlights Asia Pacific margin softness; some analysts warn valuation (roughly ~23x forward) may not justify the upside if organic momentum cools. Negative Sentiment: Execution risks: price fatigue and volumes — Prior concerns persist that consumer fatigue from price increases and potential soft volumes in some markets could limit sustainable top‑line growth once lapping effects and shipment timing normalize. Barron's

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

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