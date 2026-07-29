Strategic Education Inc. $STRA Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA - Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,509 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 106,487 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.01% of Strategic Education worth $37,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,195 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,657 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, insider Christa Hokenson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,215,600. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Strategic Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STRA

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12. Strategic Education Inc. has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA - Free Report).

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