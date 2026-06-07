Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tiff Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,311 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 789,112 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $381,630,000 after purchasing an additional 276,520 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,033,240,000. Shelter Rock Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $6,299,000. Finally, Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $6,182,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Microsoft

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Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $416.67 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $407.63 and its 200 day moving average is $432.07. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $356.28 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $561.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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