Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,347 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,902,651 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Grab were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 162,500.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company's stock.

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Grab Price Performance

GRAB stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.71 million. Grab had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grab news, CFO Peter Henry Oey sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,050,165 shares in the company, valued at $27,636,646.80. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chin Yin Ong sold 48,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,781,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,423,636.30. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,156,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,017 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Grab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $5.90 price objective on Grab in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grab

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

Further Reading

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