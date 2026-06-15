Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 11,253 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,982 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,459,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $822.27 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $845.67 and its 200-day moving average is $748.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $470.02 and a 52-week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. EMCOR Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EME. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $836.88.

View Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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