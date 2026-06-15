Strategic Global Advisors LLC Invests $4.93 Million in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 278,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,476. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $24.89 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company's fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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