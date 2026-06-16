Strategic Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 879.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 111,763 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.8% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.7%

NFLX stock opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $343.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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