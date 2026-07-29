Strategic Planning Inc. Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Strategic Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,705 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $5,708,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.9% of Strategic Planning Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE VZ opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.16 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.64%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.990-5.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Verizon’s second-quarter performance showed improving wireless subscriber growth, lower churn, reduced promotional costs, stronger broadband additions, and robust cash flow. Management raised its 2026 financial and free-cash-flow outlook, strengthening the investment case for earnings growth and dividend coverage. VZ Q2 Earnings Call Signals Faster Growth From Churn Gains

Verizon’s second-quarter performance showed improving wireless subscriber growth, lower churn, reduced promotional costs, stronger broadband additions, and robust cash flow. Management raised its 2026 financial and free-cash-flow outlook, strengthening the investment case for earnings growth and dividend coverage. Positive Sentiment: A more than $1 billion dark-fiber agreement with Alphabet, along with Verizon’s AI Connect initiative, could provide a new source of revenue from AI infrastructure and connectivity. Management expects more meaningful revenue and margin contributions beginning next year. Verizon May Be an AI Infrastructure Stock Hiding in Plain Sight

A more than $1 billion dark-fiber agreement with Alphabet, along with Verizon’s AI Connect initiative, could provide a new source of revenue from AI infrastructure and connectivity. Management expects more meaningful revenue and margin contributions beginning next year. Positive Sentiment: At least six analysts raised their price targets following the earnings update. TD Cowen increased its target to $56 and kept a Buy rating, while Scotiabank raised its target to $52.50 and maintained Sector Outperform. The improved outlook has also prompted a bullish rating upgrade from Seeking Alpha. VZ Stock Is Up 22% This Year

At least six analysts raised their price targets following the earnings update. TD Cowen increased its target to $56 and kept a Buy rating, while Scotiabank raised its target to $52.50 and maintained Sector Outperform. The improved outlook has also prompted a bullish rating upgrade from Seeking Alpha. Neutral Sentiment: Verizon is expanding 5G, fiber, converged services, and AI connectivity to diversify beyond traditional wireless. These investments could support long-term growth, but their returns depend on successful execution and continued demand. How Verizon is Positioning Itself for the Next Wave of AI Connectivity

Verizon is expanding 5G, fiber, converged services, and AI connectivity to diversify beyond traditional wireless. These investments could support long-term growth, but their returns depend on successful execution and continued demand. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts still see limited upside at the current level. Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Barclays, and RBC retained Equal Weight or Sector Perform ratings, with targets ranging from $46 to $52. Competitive pressure and the need to sustain subscriber momentum remain key risks.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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