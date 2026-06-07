Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 40,624 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,822 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 40,624 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,271,530 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $8,546,264,000 after purchasing an additional 436,563 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 34.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 161,551 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.2%

ORLY stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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