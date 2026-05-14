Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Acquired by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,833 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Strategy comprises approximately 1.8% of CAP Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CAP Partners LLC's holdings in Strategy were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,354,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,804 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 119.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,550,520 shares of the software maker's stock worth $499,593,000 after purchasing an additional 842,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,048 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,929,731,000 after purchasing an additional 504,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,014,295 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,837,778,000 after purchasing an additional 383,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Strategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $526,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,364,520. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,202 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,564 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $178.03 on Thursday. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $457.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.19.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($16.49) earnings per share. Strategy's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 136.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Strategy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.86.

View Our Latest Report on Strategy

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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