Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Sold by BLKBRD Asset Management LP

BLKBRD Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 108,015 shares during the quarter. Strategy comprises about 1.5% of BLKBRD Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BLKBRD Asset Management LP's holdings in Strategy were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 1,102.1% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Abound Financial LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,238,695.25. This trade represents a 43.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,497,204. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $122.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.49. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average of $151.17.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($16.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Strategy

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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