Strs Ohio Acquires 47,591 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,520 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 47,591 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Xylem worth $25,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $118.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.29 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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