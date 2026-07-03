Strs Ohio Acquires 6,261 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,673 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $119,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 134,912 shares of the company's stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $357.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $377.14 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $243.34 and a fifty-two week high of $382.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $393.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business's 50 day moving average price is $320.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.58.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $455 from $365 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing confidence in further upside for the stock. Jefferies price-target hike coverage

Jefferies raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $455 from $365 and kept a rating, reinforcing confidence in further upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Citi also increased its price target to $431 from $353, citing continued strength in the company’s rebound and improving outlook. Citi target increase article

Citi also increased its price target to $431 from $353, citing continued strength in the company’s rebound and improving outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlight GE Aerospace’s strong engine demand and its position as a cash-flow-rich aerospace leader with a wide moat, which supports investor optimism. Earnings preview article

Multiple articles highlight GE Aerospace’s strong engine demand and its position as a cash-flow-rich aerospace leader with a wide moat, which supports investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace completed a ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, signaling continued progress in next-generation aerospace technology. Hybrid-electric engine test article

GE Aerospace completed a ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, signaling continued progress in next-generation aerospace technology. Neutral Sentiment: The company is continuing to invest in Southwest Ohio as an aerospace innovation hub, a reminder that GE Aerospace is backing long-term engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Southwest Ohio innovation hub article

The company is continuing to invest in Southwest Ohio as an aerospace innovation hub, a reminder that GE Aerospace is backing long-term engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: GE is also being watched ahead of its July 16 earnings release, with investors focused on whether the company can extend its recent streak of earnings beats and strong guidance. Earnings expectations article

GE is also being watched ahead of its July 16 earnings release, with investors focused on whether the company can extend its recent streak of earnings beats and strong guidance. Negative Sentiment: GE’s valuation is already rich after a large run-up, so some of the recent enthusiasm may already be reflected in the share price. Valuation and run-up article

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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