Strs Ohio Acquires 82,393 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 1,998.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 82,393 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $24,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Quarry LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $314.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.69. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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