Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,130 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth I. Chenault sold 8,346 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,850. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $43,772,452.29. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,622,452 shares in the company, valued at $389,250,550.36. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,281,621 shares of company stock valued at $315,312,325. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb is benefiting from a World Cup-related hosting boost, with the company offering $750 incentives to Americans to open their homes and hosts reportedly earning around $3,000 on average. That highlights strong short-term demand for its marketplace and could support investor sentiment around revenue growth. Article: Airbnb offered $750 to Americans to open up their homes during the World Cup—mostly women took it up and now they’re earning thousands

Airbnb is benefiting from a World Cup-related hosting boost, with the company offering $750 incentives to Americans to open their homes and hosts reportedly earning around $3,000 on average. That highlights strong short-term demand for its marketplace and could support investor sentiment around revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s comments that Airbnb can become an “Amazon for services” reinforce the company’s long-term growth story beyond home rentals, including hotels, car rentals, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and AI features. Article: Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)’s Chesky says App can become an ‘Amazon for services’

CEO Brian Chesky’s comments that Airbnb can become an “Amazon for services” reinforce the company’s long-term growth story beyond home rentals, including hotels, car rentals, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and AI features. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains supportive, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target to $160 and reiterating an Outperform rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside for Airbnb from travel demand and platform expansion.

Recent analyst commentary remains supportive, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target to $160 and reiterating an rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside for Airbnb from travel demand and platform expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb continues to attract broad investor attention, including comparisons with other travel and consumer stocks, but these pieces are mostly framing articles rather than direct catalysts for the shares. Article: Airbnb vs. MGM Resorts International: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Airbnb continues to attract broad investor attention, including comparisons with other travel and consumer stocks, but these pieces are mostly framing articles rather than direct catalysts for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling is the main caution signal: director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares, and director Kenneth Chenault sold 8,346 shares. Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment because they may be read as reduced confidence or a desire to lock in gains.

Heavy insider selling is the main caution signal: director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares, and director Kenneth Chenault sold 8,346 shares. Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment because they may be read as reduced confidence or a desire to lock in gains. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales from co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk add to the pressure, reinforcing concerns that recent gains may be meeting some profit-taking from company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $148.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50 day moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day moving average is $133.59. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $150.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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