Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,377 shares of the bank's stock after selling 90,715 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the bank's stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the bank's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the bank's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 27,042 shares of the bank's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,881 shares of the bank's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $3,878,106.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 612,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,620,889.25. This trade represents a 26.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $190,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 267,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,462. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,542. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 16.63%.The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares's payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Huntington Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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