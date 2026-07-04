Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,274 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $40,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $324,639,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 135.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 735,589 shares of the company's stock worth $321,757,000 after acquiring an additional 423,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 13,460.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 423,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,828,000 after purchasing an additional 420,381 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,124,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,909,500. The trade was a 54.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,576 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,200. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $509.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

TT opened at $477.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $470.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.93. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $348.06 and a one year high of $505.87. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.Trane Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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