Strs Ohio Has $110.62 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Lam Research were worth $110,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 10.2%

Lam Research stock opened at $351.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $324.63 and its 200 day moving average is $256.70. The company has a market capitalization of $439.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong positioning for AI-driven demand, including rising orders for advanced memory, foundry, and packaging tools that could support further revenue and margin expansion.

Wall Street commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong positioning for AI-driven demand, including rising orders for advanced memory, foundry, and packaging tools that could support further revenue and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Lam Research’s impressive growth profile, earnings-surprise history, and analyst optimism, suggesting the company could continue to outperform if chip-capex demand stays strong.

Several articles pointed to Lam Research’s impressive growth profile, earnings-surprise history, and analyst optimism, suggesting the company could continue to outperform if chip-capex demand stays strong. Positive Sentiment: Reports also noted that Lam Research’s stock has surged sharply this year, reflecting investor confidence in its role in the AI infrastructure buildout and improved profitability.

Reports also noted that Lam Research’s stock has surged sharply this year, reflecting investor confidence in its role in the AI infrastructure buildout and improved profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Some pieces framed the stock as a potential long-term winner, even discussing whether Lam Research could eventually become a trillion-dollar company, but these were mostly long-horizon thesis articles rather than near-term catalysts.

Some pieces framed the stock as a potential long-term winner, even discussing whether Lam Research could eventually become a trillion-dollar company, but these were mostly long-horizon thesis articles rather than near-term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Other coverage warned that after the stock’s massive run, Lam Research may be approaching full valuation, with fresh AI demand already priced in and the rally vulnerable to profit-taking.

Other coverage warned that after the stock’s massive run, Lam Research may be approaching full valuation, with fresh AI demand already priced in and the rally vulnerable to profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted the shares fell sharply in the prior session, with semiconductor stocks seeing profit-taking even as broader markets were mixed, underscoring investor caution around the sector’s recent strength.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $345.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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