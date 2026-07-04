Strs Ohio Has $21.80 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,469 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $21,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 220,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Center for Wealth Management Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Wealth Management Advisory now owns 5,365 shares of the company's stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2%

ELV opened at $416.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $427.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.14.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. Mizuho upped their target price on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $424.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.16.

View Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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