Strs Ohio Has $24.99 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,635 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $24,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,379 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $24,137,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 617 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Wall Street Zen lowered Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $628.00 to $587.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Northrop Grumman from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $806.00 to $745.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $698.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $547.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.10. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $544.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $493.84 and a fifty-two week high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.47 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is 30.92%.

Key Headlines Impacting Northrop Grumman

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northrop Grumman won a roughly $312.34 million contract modification to keep producing Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 systems for the U.S. Navy, extending work through August 2029 and reinforcing multi-year revenue visibility. Article Title

Northrop Grumman won a roughly $312.34 million contract modification to keep producing Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 systems for the U.S. Navy, extending work through August 2029 and reinforcing multi-year revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the award as evidence of strong demand for advanced electronic warfare and mission-critical defense technology, which supports the bullish case for NOC’s order pipeline. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted the award as evidence of strong demand for advanced electronic warfare and mission-critical defense technology, which supports the bullish case for NOC’s order pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary also pointed to Northrop Grumman’s recent contract wins in space, propulsion, and missile systems, plus its reaffirmed 2026 outlook and upcoming July 21 earnings date, as reasons investors are rotating into the stock. Article Title

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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