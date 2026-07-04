Strs Ohio Has $31.11 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Strs Ohio lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,832 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 32,003 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $31,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,669 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $592,015,000 after acquiring an additional 272,594 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,940,833 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $765,862,000 after acquiring an additional 84,149 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,171 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $729,780,000 after acquiring an additional 565,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,262 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $216,317,000 after acquiring an additional 82,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $200,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.87.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $285.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's 50-day moving average is $267.44 and its 200-day moving average is $232.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $294.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.13, for a total value of $200,446.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $225,252.70. This trade represents a 47.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $2,002,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,125.62. The trade was a 24.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Further Reading

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