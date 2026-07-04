Strs Ohio Has $36.64 Million Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Strs Ohio cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,475 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 10,228 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Corning were worth $36,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $196.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $271.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.38.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,138,016. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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