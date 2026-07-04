Strs Ohio Has $39.65 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,426 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $282.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.68 and a 200 day moving average of $252.28. The company has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $282.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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