Strs Ohio Has $665,000 Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,504 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,925,525 shares of the company's stock worth $2,275,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,151,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,570,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 657.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,422,000 after purchasing an additional 817,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,505,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,151,808,000 after purchasing an additional 664,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lucy Clarke purchased 1,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Willis Towers Watson (WTW) to $382 and reiterated a buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report

UBS raised its price target on Willis Towers Watson (WTW) to $382 and reiterated a buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its price target to $381 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing a bullish view on WTW’s earnings and valuation. Benzinga report

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its price target to $381 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing a bullish view on WTW’s earnings and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for WTW, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling expectations for continued profit growth. MarketBeat estimate update

Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for WTW, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling expectations for continued profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted WTW’s specialty pipeline, AI-driven margin expansion and the Newfront acquisition as potential long-term growth drivers. Zacks article

Analysts highlighted WTW’s specialty pipeline, AI-driven margin expansion and the Newfront acquisition as potential long-term growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also published a favorable long-term value-stock note on WTW, but it was largely a style-scores and valuation discussion rather than a new catalyst. Zacks article

Zacks also published a favorable long-term value-stock note on WTW, but it was largely a style-scores and valuation discussion rather than a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted that WTW has underperformed some peers despite recent gains, suggesting investors may be waiting for the next earnings report for confirmation. MarketWatch article

Market commentary noted that WTW has underperformed some peers despite recent gains, suggesting investors may be waiting for the next earnings report for confirmation. Negative Sentiment: Barclays stuck to a hold/equal-weight view and lowered its price target to $303, which may be limiting enthusiasm despite other bullish analyst updates. Globe and Mail article

Barclays stuck to a hold/equal-weight view and lowered its price target to $303, which may be limiting enthusiasm despite other bullish analyst updates. Negative Sentiment: A quarterly earnings preview is keeping attention on execution risk, including whether WTW can sustain growth and margins into the upcoming report. Earnings preview

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $292.58 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $261.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.50. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $240.61 and a one year high of $352.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $379.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $363.00 to $354.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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