Strs Ohio Has $8.10 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,397 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in NRG Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,868,408 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,730,685,000 after buying an additional 234,666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,222,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $910,324,000 after purchasing an additional 82,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $790,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $305,817,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRG. Barclays lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NRG

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $136.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.26 and a 200-day moving average of $150.98. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.65 and a beta of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The business's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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