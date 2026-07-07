Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 899.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,030,564.60. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $124,653.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,225,195.24. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 72,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8%

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.45. 129,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,465. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $82.26. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HALO. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Halozyme Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Halozyme Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here