Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,157 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $17,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,389,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,738 shares of the company's stock worth $291,551,000 after buying an additional 704,316 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,842,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,845,000 after acquiring an additional 568,263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,456,186 shares of the company's stock worth $372,828,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,852 shares of the company's stock worth $462,352,000 after purchasing an additional 472,383 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total value of $249,790.02. Following the sale, the director owned 20,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,421,565.48. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 21,102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total value of $4,634,210.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,915,609.48. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 570,015 shares of company stock worth $128,432,857 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $254.99 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.63 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.40, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.88.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report).

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