Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 460.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $445,935.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,368.58. The trade was a 29.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $149,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,286.16. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 450,369 shares of company stock worth $23,789,119 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $60.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Viavi Solutions

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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