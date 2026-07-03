Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,995 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 23,004 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Target worth $53,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Target by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,267,577 shares of the retailer's stock worth $113,702,000 after buying an additional 124,371 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Target by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,194,448 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $605,507,000 after acquiring an additional 142,937 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Target by 15.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 342,487 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Target by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 155,222 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.0%

Target stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $128.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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